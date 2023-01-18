Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) closed the day trading at $44.00 up 2.11% from the previous closing price of $43.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1227456 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Hickey Benjamin sold 2,088 shares for $45.37 per share. The transaction valued at 94,733 led to the insider holds 48,789 shares of the business.

Christensen Jamie sold 1,949 shares of MRTX for $90,823 on Jan 04. The EVP, Chief Scientific Officer now owns 100,123 shares after completing the transaction at $46.60 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, BAUM CHARLES M, who serves as the President,Founder,Head of R&D of the company, sold 3,648 shares for $46.60 each. As a result, the insider received 169,997 and left with 168,777 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 212.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $124.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRTX traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRTX traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 7.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.23% and a Short% of Float of 17.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$3.34 and a low estimate of -$3.92, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$3.69, with high estimates of -$3.26 and low estimates of -$4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.17 and -$14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.77. EPS for the following year is -$12.65, with 17 analysts recommending between -$6.23 and -$18.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,411.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.