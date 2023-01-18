Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed the day trading at $36.50 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $36.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 932752 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Wedbush initiated its Neutral rating on December 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Marlow John H sold 835 shares for $34.96 per share. The transaction valued at 29,189 led to the insider holds 193,661 shares of the business.

Agarwal Vaibhav sold 945 shares of RNG for $33,472 on Jan 04. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 99,065 shares after completing the transaction at $35.42 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Shmunis Vladimir, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, sold 38,017 shares for $39.86 each. As a result, the insider received 1,515,472 and left with 241,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $182.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNG traded about 2.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNG traded about 1.11M shares per day. A total of 95.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.96M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

26 analysts predict $502.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $509M to a low estimate of $499.39M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $393.42M, an estimated increase of 27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.97M, an increase of 21.50% less than the figure of $27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.99M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.