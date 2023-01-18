Update from Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) was $1.15 for the day, down -6.50% from the previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554427 shares were traded. JNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of JNCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $15 previously.

On May 06, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $20.

On March 16, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on March 16, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Cole Hugh M sold 9,182 shares for $1.12 per share. The transaction valued at 10,284 led to the insider holds 110,082 shares of the business.

Drapkin Kimberlee C sold 7,781 shares of JNCE for $8,715 on Jan 10. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 66,018 shares after completing the transaction at $1.12 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 24,879 shares for $1.12 each. As a result, the insider received 27,864 and left with 228,007 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNCE has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0557, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2104.

Shares Statistics:

JNCE traded an average of 1.55M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.32M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JNCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 1.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.33, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.5 and -$3.26.