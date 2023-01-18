What shareholders can do to beat the market with Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) stock

In the latest session, Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) closed at $12.97 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $13.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 731928 shares were traded. ATEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On September 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $13.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on December 03, 2021, with a $12.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Hunsaker Craig E sold 40,000 shares for $12.60 per share. The transaction valued at 504,000 led to the insider holds 1,211,174 shares of the business.

Sponsel David sold 10,000 shares of ATEC for $119,900 on Jan 09. The EVP, SALES now owns 546,983 shares after completing the transaction at $11.99 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, TULLIS JAMES L L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $10.59 each. As a result, the insider received 529,500 and left with 497,974 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATEC has reached a high of $13.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATEC has traded an average of 854.20K shares per day and 1.22M over the past ten days. A total of 104.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.08M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATEC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.48M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.19% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.24 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $328.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $243.21M, up 34.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $398.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $413.64M and the low estimate is $384.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.