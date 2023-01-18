Which analyst expects Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.15, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0048 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829538 shares were traded. VBLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1581 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1439.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VBLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBLT has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7240.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VBLT traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.36M. Insiders hold about 22.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VBLT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 101.16k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.23% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.34.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $200k. It ranges from a high estimate of $200k to a low estimate of $200k. As of the current estimate, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $199k, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $768k, down -34.90% from the average estimate.