A correction may be in store for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) shares?

As of close of business last night, Albemarle Corporation’s stock clocked out at $243.80, up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $243.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1171114 shares were traded. ALB stock price reached its highest trading level at $251.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $243.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $260 to $270.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Tozier Scott sold 1,719 shares for $220.00 per share. The transaction valued at 378,180 led to the insider holds 63,384 shares of the business.

NARWOLD KAREN G sold 2,250 shares of ALB for $630,562 on Dec 01. The EVP, Chief Admin Officer now owns 6,257 shares after completing the transaction at $280.25 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, NARWOLD KAREN G, who serves as the EVP, Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 9,072 shares for $322.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,923,543 and left with 8,507 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albemarle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has reached a high of $334.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 257.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 247.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALB traded 1.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.97M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.40M, compared to 2.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.54, ALB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.34. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for ALB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.57 and a low estimate of $5.49, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.38, with high estimates of $11.25 and low estimates of $7.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.55 and $19.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.31. EPS for the following year is $27.11, with 22 analysts recommending between $41.25 and $18.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $2.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.57B to a low estimate of $2.02B. As of the current estimate, Albemarle Corporation’s year-ago sales were $770.38M, an estimated increase of 192.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.62B, an increase of 193.10% over than the figure of $192.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.33B, up 125.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.18B and the low estimate is $5.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.