A correction may be in store for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares?

In the latest session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) closed at $22.47 down -4.02% from its previous closing price of $23.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638590 shares were traded. DAWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On December 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On December 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 05, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Blackman Samuel C. sold 10,000 shares for $22.86 per share. The transaction valued at 228,644 led to the insider holds 1,250,148 shares of the business.

Grant Julie Papanek sold 25,000 shares of DAWN for $516,147 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 380,000 shares after completing the transaction at $20.65 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Bender Jeremy, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $20.32 each. As a result, the insider received 253,969 and left with 1,192,424 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAWN has reached a high of $28.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DAWN has traded an average of 542.01K shares per day and 938.62k over the past ten days. A total of 71.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.85M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DAWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.47M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 6.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.45% and a Short% of Float of 13.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.45 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.01 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.53.