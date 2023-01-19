A glimpse at Prologis Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Prologis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $122.65, up 1.01% from its previous closing price of $121.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4245164 shares were traded. PLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 178.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $124 previously.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $137 to $116.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when OCONNOR DAVID P bought 9,000 shares for $114.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,027,170 led to the insider holds 9,000 shares of the business.

Modjtabai Avid bought 15,000 shares of PLD for $1,779,750 on May 20. The Director now owns 15,000 shares after completing the transaction at $118.65 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, LYONS IRVING F III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 44,385 shares for $164.60 each. As a result, the insider received 7,305,727 and left with 22,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prologis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has reached a high of $174.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLD traded 3.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 923.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 920.27M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.28M with a Short Ratio of 9.32M, compared to 20.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.37, PLD has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.55. EPS for the following year is $3, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.48 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Prologis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 33.10% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.47B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.