A glimpse at Sea Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) closed at $62.05 down -0.23% from its previous closing price of $62.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5655996 shares were traded. SE stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sea Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 131.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $74 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $60.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on November 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SE has reached a high of $180.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SE has traded an average of 5.82M shares per day and 4.31M over the past ten days. A total of 558.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.71M. Insiders hold about 14.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.03M with a Short Ratio of 26.70M, compared to 25.52M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.89 and a low estimate of -$1.45, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.99, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.09 and -$5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.75. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 20 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$5.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.96B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.69B and the low estimate is $12.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.