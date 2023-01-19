A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

The price of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $75.01 in the last session, up 1.38% from day before closing price of $73.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655946 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $76.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.82.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BOOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On August 11, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on May 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares for $52.34 per share. The transaction valued at 130,838 led to the insider holds 11,730 shares of the business.

STARRETT PETER bought 4,000 shares of BOOT for $283,505 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 14,799 shares after completing the transaction at $70.88 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Watkins James M, who serves as the CFO & SECRETARY of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $60.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 152,082 and bolstered with 8,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $107.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BOOT traded on average about 745.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.07M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M. Shares short for BOOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.20M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.17% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $5.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.91 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.