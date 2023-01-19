A Stock You Should Be Looking At: FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)

After finishing at $1.28 in the prior trading day, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) closed at $1.14, down -10.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754110 shares were traded. FAZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FAZE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Brandt Tamara Sue sold 12,839 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 23,868 led to the insider holds 478,598 shares of the business.

Brandt Tamara Sue sold 20,000 shares of FAZE for $37,380 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 491,437 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Brandt Tamara Sue, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 37,284 and left with 511,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FaZe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 228.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAZE has reached a high of $24.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.3870.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 177.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 367.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 72.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.33M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FAZE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 1.55M on Sep 14, 2022.