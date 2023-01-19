Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $2.02 in the prior trading day, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) closed at $2.11, up 4.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1383830 shares were traded. ALGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $3.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGS has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2435.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 344.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.15M. Insiders hold about 15.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 352.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 390.25k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36M, up 77.10% from the average estimate.