An average trading volume for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $2.58 in the prior trading day, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) closed at $2.64, up 2.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1959023 shares were traded. ADES stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on February 06, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADES has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6072, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0515.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 63.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 19.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 39.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ADES, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 19, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.71M to a low estimate of $17.71M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.58M, an estimated decrease of -26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.47M, an increase of 1.80% over than the figure of -$26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.65M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.09M, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $111.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $111.4M and the low estimate is $111.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.