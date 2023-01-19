An average trading volume for General Electric Company (GE) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) closed at $79.27 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $80.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7793651 shares were traded. GE stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 09, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $98 from $93 previously.

On December 06, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $104.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Pecresse Jerome sold 1,442 shares for $74.13 per share. The transaction valued at 106,895 led to the insider holds 15,943 shares of the business.

Reynolds Paula Rosput bought 1,200 shares of GE for $93,180 on May 06. The Director now owns 5,563 shares after completing the transaction at $77.65 per share. On May 06, another insider, GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,025,826 shares for $34.45 each. As a result, the insider received 2,481,289,706 and left with 3,931,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GE has reached a high of $80.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.94.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GE traded on average about 7.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.32M with a Short Ratio of 15.08M, compared to 10.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.94% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GE is 0.32, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.83.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.56. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $21.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.27B to a low estimate of $20.74B. As of the current estimate, General Electric Company’s year-ago sales were $20.3B, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.15B, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.35B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.2B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $80.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84B and the low estimate is $76.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.