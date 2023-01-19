An average trading volume for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $49.80 in the prior trading day, Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) closed at $47.60, down -4.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720841 shares were traded. VTLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.55.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VTLE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTLE has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 683.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 691.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company.