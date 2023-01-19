An investigation into BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $10.00 in the prior trading day, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) closed at $10.11, up 1.10%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2627381 shares were traded. BCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.99.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $16 from $14 previously.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Stonehouse Jon P sold 14,100 shares for $10.90 per share. The transaction valued at 153,690 led to the insider holds 887,730 shares of the business.

Thackray Helen M. sold 3,125 shares of BCRX for $34,031 on Dec 15. The Chief R&D Officer now owns 133,275 shares after completing the transaction at $10.89 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Doyle Anthony, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,700 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 62,130 and left with 163,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCRX has reached a high of $19.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.17M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.56M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BCRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.29M with a Short Ratio of 27.24M, compared to 28.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.21% and a Short% of Float of 17.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.25. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.17 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $74.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.2M to a low estimate of $69M. As of the current estimate, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.08M, an estimated increase of 86.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.3M, an increase of 76.60% less than the figure of $86.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $94.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $298M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.17M, up 73.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $433M and the low estimate is $264M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.