An investigation into Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s technical aspects

The price of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) closed at $3.17 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6415955 shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1309.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MFG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC sold 64,745 shares for $10.06 per share. The transaction valued at 651,335 led to the insider holds 3,093,750 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3807.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MFG traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.44B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 0.62M, compared to 1.47M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MFG is 0.19, which was 75.00 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.57.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.39 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.35B, down -50.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.74B and the low estimate is $15.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.