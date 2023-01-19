An overall feel about Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at $101.83 down -9.63% from its previous closing price of $112.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1531729 shares were traded. CELH stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Celsius Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $104.

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $90.

Maxim Group Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Milmoe William H. sold 30,000 shares for $107.30 per share. The transaction valued at 3,219,000 led to the insider holds 64,415 shares of the business.

Castaldo Nicholas sold 11,000 shares of CELH for $1,111,315 on Nov 23. The Director now owns 81,626 shares after completing the transaction at $101.03 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, DESANTIS CARL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 35,184 shares for $90.39 each. As a result, the insider received 3,180,282 and left with 710,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 130.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $122.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CELH has traded an average of 991.04K shares per day and 940.11k over the past ten days. A total of 75.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.49M, compared to 7.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.07% and a Short% of Float of 14.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $1.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $161.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $181.71M to a low estimate of $132.15M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $94.91M, an estimated increase of 70.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.08M, an increase of 61.20% less than the figure of $70.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $136.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $667.88M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $617.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $925.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.11B and the low estimate is $759.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.