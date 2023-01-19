An overall feel about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at $40.37, down -1.05% from its previous closing price of $40.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1170199 shares were traded. KRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $48 previously.

On October 10, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $49.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Osmond John sold 1,000 shares for $60.08 per share. The transaction valued at 60,080 led to the insider holds 11,749 shares of the business.

Paratte A. Robert sold 3,425 shares of KRC for $250,984 on Mar 09. The insider now owns 27,210 shares after completing the transaction at $73.28 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kilroy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRC has reached a high of $79.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRC traded 924.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 883.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.31M. Shares short for KRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.99, KRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 107.30% for KRC, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 21, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.73 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $267.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $277.84M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Kilroy Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $259.14M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $270.37M, an increase of 5.50% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $272.75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $948.99M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.