Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY): Selected Notes

The closing price of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) was $27.92 for the day, down -0.75% from the previous closing price of $28.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787306 shares were traded. AY stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.66.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $33.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AY has reached a high of $36.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.66.

Shares Statistics:

AY traded an average of 636.78K shares per day over the past three months and 994.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.26M. Insiders hold about 43.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 1.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.41%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.67, AY has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.78. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.57.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.57 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $351.85M to a low estimate of $311.67M. As of the current estimate, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s year-ago sales were $329.24M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.01M, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.88M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, down -2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.