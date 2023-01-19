Analysis of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA): Selected Notes

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) closed the day trading at $22.74 down -4.01% from the previous closing price of $23.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 570590 shares were traded. VRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Gupta Rishi sold 2,170,368 shares for $22.84 per share. The transaction valued at 49,576,607 led to the insider holds 34,085,528 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 2,170,368 shares of VRNA for $49,576,607 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 34,085,528 shares after completing the transaction at $22.84 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,969,496 shares for $21.77 each. As a result, the insider received 86,424,249 and left with 36,255,896 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRNA traded about 886.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRNA traded about 721.12k shares per day. A total of 68.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.22M. Insiders hold about 50.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 761.47k with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 626.5k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$2.07.