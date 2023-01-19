Are analysts optimistic about Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXSM) stock?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) closed the day trading at $70.03 up 2.70% from the previous closing price of $68.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 762789 shares were traded. AXSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXSM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXSM has reached a high of $82.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXSM traded about 1.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXSM traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 41.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 18.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AXSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 5.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.38% and a Short% of Float of 16.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.84 and a low estimate of -$1.63, while EPS last year was -$0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.68 and low estimates of -$1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.45 and -$5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.27. EPS for the following year is -$2.62, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $331.5M and the low estimate is $120.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 274.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.