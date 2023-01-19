Are analysts optimistic about Barclays PLC’s (NYSE:BCS) stock?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4357694 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $11.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.66.

Shares Statistics:

BCS traded an average of 5.82M shares per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.04B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.61M, compared to 15.36M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.01, BCS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.48%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 74:73 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.