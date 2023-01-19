As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) offers stability

The closing price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was $13.10 for the day, up 5.48% from the previous closing price of $12.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4180153 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when MCGLYNN MARGARET G sold 15,000 shares for $13.03 per share. The transaction valued at 195,387 led to the insider holds 50,705 shares of the business.

Crowley John F sold 85,102 shares of FOLD for $972,954 on Jan 09. The Executive Chairman now owns 885,229 shares after completing the transaction at $11.43 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Campbell Bradley L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,700 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 133,754 and left with 805,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $13.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.31.

Shares Statistics:

FOLD traded an average of 2.24M shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 289.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.96M. Shares short for FOLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.78M with a Short Ratio of 20.14M, compared to 22.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.76M to a low estimate of $80.1M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.55M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.37M, an increase of 8.80% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $85.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $325.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $340.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $471.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $617M and the low estimate is $384.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.