As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) offers stability

The closing price of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) was $13.96 for the day, up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $13.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865713 shares were traded. IVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.67.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of IVR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 14, 2020, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.75.

On June 30, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on May 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when LIENTZ JAMES R JR sold 1,630 shares for $12.86 per share. The transaction valued at 20,962 led to the insider holds 11,802 shares of the business.

Anzalone John bought 15,000 shares of IVR for $24,750 on May 10. The CEO now owns 83,178 shares after completing the transaction at $1.65 per share. On May 09, another insider, Collins Kevin M, who serves as the President of the company, bought 7,178 shares for $1.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,987 and bolstered with 35,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVR has reached a high of $28.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.85.

Shares Statistics:

IVR traded an average of 769.85K shares per day over the past three months and 988.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.09% and a Short% of Float of 20.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, IVR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 23.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 18.59.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.89, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.52 and $3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.06. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.66M to a low estimate of $45.3M. As of the current estimate, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.18M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $45.4M, an increase of 5.90% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $169.2M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.1M and the low estimate is $180.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.