Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) closed the day trading at $34.16 down -1.21% from the previous closing price of $34.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 906125 shares were traded. SAVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SAVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.10 and its Current Ratio is at 22.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 23 when Kupiec James William bought 2,500 shares for $24.44 per share. The transaction valued at 61,100 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Barry Richard bought 36,159 shares of SAVA for $860,223 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 186,159 shares after completing the transaction at $23.79 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Schoen Eric, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,875 and bolstered with 19,800 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAVA has reached a high of $62.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.55.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SAVA traded about 1.24M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SAVA traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 40.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.45M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.63M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 12.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.03% and a Short% of Float of 25.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and -$3.33.