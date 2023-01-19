Considering Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) closed at $43.94 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $44.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 544737 shares were traded. SAGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $41.

On March 31, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $37.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on March 31, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Greene Barry E bought 14,500 shares for $34.48 per share. The transaction valued at 500,022 led to the insider holds 46,940 shares of the business.

Golumbeski George bought 8,000 shares of SAGE for $251,563 on May 05. The Director now owns 8,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 399.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAGE has reached a high of $49.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAGE traded on average about 504.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 544.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SAGE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.19M, compared to 3.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.07% and a Short% of Float of 8.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.92 and a low estimate of -$2.4, while EPS last year was -$2.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.31, with high estimates of -$1.99 and low estimates of -$2.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$8.11 and -$9.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.7. EPS for the following year is -$7.8, with 20 analysts recommending between -$3.46 and -$11.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 20 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $1.4M. As of the current estimate, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.44M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.92M, an increase of 16.90% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.31M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.95M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,637.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.