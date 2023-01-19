Considering Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.74 in the prior trading day, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) closed at $1.52, down -12.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1832873 shares were traded. VCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VCSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Breon Eric sold 289,673 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,167,382 led to the insider holds 567,889 shares of the business.

Breon Eric sold 143,564 shares of VCSA for $581,434 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 857,562 shares after completing the transaction at $4.05 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Breon Eric, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,600 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 18,400 and left with 1,001,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vacasa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VCSA has reached a high of $9.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6622, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5931.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 226.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.06M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.76M, compared to 5.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $390.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $394.94M to a low estimate of $386.8M. As of the current estimate, Vacasa Inc.’s year-ago sales were $329.93M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.93M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $220.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.06M, up 32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.