FRT (Federal Realty Investment Trust): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) closed at $108.50 in the last session, down -2.13% from day before closing price of $110.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503312 shares were traded. FRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $111.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FRT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $115 from $118 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $115 to $112.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $130.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when FAEDER DAVID W bought 10,565 shares for $95.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,012,587 led to the insider holds 23,878 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Federal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRT has reached a high of $132.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FRT traded on average about 525.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 482.6k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FRT is 4.32, which was 4.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76. The current Payout Ratio is 110.00% for FRT, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 05, 1985 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.71 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.62. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.92 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.22M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.