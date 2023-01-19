I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in CDW Corporation (CDW).

The price of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW) closed at $198.09 in the last session, up 0.24% from day before closing price of $197.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370244 shares were traded. CDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $200.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $197.39.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $202.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $200.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on April 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $200 to $210.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 06 when MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR bought 1,475 shares for $169.90 per share. The transaction valued at 250,602 led to the insider holds 16,313 shares of the business.

LEAHY CHRISTINE A bought 2,900 shares of CDW for $491,150 on May 06. The insider now owns 50,131 shares after completing the transaction at $169.36 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, MIRALLES ALBERT JOSEPH JR, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 1,650 shares for $181.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 300,234 and bolstered with 16,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CDW’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDW has reached a high of $199.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $147.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 183.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.58.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDW traded on average about 596.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 615.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.86M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CDW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.03M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CDW is 2.36, which was 1.54 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.57 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $2.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $2.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.84 and $9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.7. EPS for the following year is $10.57, with 10 analysts recommending between $11.1 and $10.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.33B to a low estimate of $6.2B. As of the current estimate, CDW Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.3B, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.2B, an increase of 11.90% less than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.04B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.82B, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.29B and the low estimate is $24.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.