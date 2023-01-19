I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT).

After finishing at $2.54 in the prior trading day, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) closed at $2.58, up 1.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828311 shares were traded. CYXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On August 24, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $13.

On April 07, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 07, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Semah Victor sold 8,292 shares for $11.77 per share. The transaction valued at 97,597 led to the insider holds 29,202 shares of the business.

Sagasta Carlos Ignacio sold 19,304 shares of CYXT for $227,208 on Aug 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 54,258 shares after completing the transaction at $11.77 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Rowland James Randolph, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 16,994 shares for $11.77 each. As a result, the insider received 200,019 and left with 59,845 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYXT has reached a high of $15.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0338, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.7298.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 572.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 397.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 179.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CYXT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 5.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 43.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $748.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $703.7M, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $785.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.96M and the low estimate is $773.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.