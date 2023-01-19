I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO).

The price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $23.07 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $23.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2056796 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.83.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VNO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares for $41.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,998,913 led to the insider holds 1,100,451 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vornado’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 187.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VNO traded on average about 4.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 191.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.25M. Insiders hold about 8.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.91M with a Short Ratio of 22.16M, compared to 16.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.82% and a Short% of Float of 11.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 2.12, which was 2.25 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96. The current Payout Ratio is 365.90% for VNO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1237:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $451.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $457.2M to a low estimate of $448.22M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $409.21M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.38M, an increase of 7.70% less than the figure of $10.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $459.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $450M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.