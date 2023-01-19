I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Wipro Limited (WIT).

The price of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) closed at $4.97 in the last session, up 1.64% from day before closing price of $4.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5343216 shares were traded. WIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.9500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WIT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $4.87.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wipro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has reached a high of $8.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3843.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WIT traded on average about 2.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.48B. Insiders hold about 79.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.73M with a Short Ratio of 13.01M, compared to 12.66M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for WIT is 0.01, which was 1.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.43B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.08B and the low estimate is $11.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.