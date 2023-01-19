In spite of Delek US Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:DK) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.83, down -1.07% from its previous closing price of $26.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1315110 shares were traded. DK stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $30 from $25 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $24.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Underperform to Sector Perform on November 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 18 when Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares for $40.27 per share. The transaction valued at 425,291 led to the insider holds 34,311,278 shares of the business.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of DK for $2,726 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 34,332,400 shares after completing the transaction at $40.09 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Delek US Holdings, Inc., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,224 shares for $40.15 each. As a result, the insider received 450,650 and left with 34,321,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Delek’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 55.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DK has reached a high of $35.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DK traded 1.30M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 11.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.93, DK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.2 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.38, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.44 and $5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.6. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 10 analysts recommending between $5.94 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.68B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.96B to a low estimate of $3.41B. As of the current estimate, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.55B, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.65B, up 65.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.74B and the low estimate is $10.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.