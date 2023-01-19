In spite of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s (NASDAQ:MREO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) closed at $0.87 down -5.87% from its previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0540 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736005 shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7970.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On May 05, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On April 05, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Needham initiated its Buy rating on April 05, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mereo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7574, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9389.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MREO has traded an average of 621.23K shares per day and 762.77k over the past ten days. A total of 124.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.99M. Shares short for MREO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 3.49M, compared to 6.75M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.