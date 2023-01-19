In the case of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL), what’s next?

The closing price of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: ONL) was $8.95 for the day, up 0.90% from the previous closing price of $8.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502397 shares were traded. ONL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.88.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ONL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ONL has reached a high of $18.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

ONL traded an average of 414.34K shares per day over the past three months and 294.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ONL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.71M, compared to 4.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.77 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.45M to a low estimate of $51.8M. As of the current estimate, Orion Office REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.31M, an estimated increase of 291.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.49M, an increase of 27.00% less than the figure of $291.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ONL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $208.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.46M, up 163.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $200.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $206.18M and the low estimate is $195.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.