In What Direction Will Bionano Genomics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Goes From Here?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed the day trading at $1.83 down -6.15% from the previous closing price of $1.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9926274 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Linney Yvonne sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 per share. The transaction valued at 72,402 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

BARKER DAVID L bought 10,000 shares of BNGO for $16,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 13,894 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9919.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNGO traded about 7.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNGO traded about 6.89M shares per day. A total of 296.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.64M. Insiders hold about 1.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 46.73M with a Short Ratio of 51.79M, compared to 40.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.10% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $6.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.84M to a low estimate of $6.74M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.23M, an estimated increase of 60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.25M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $60.3M and the low estimate is $36.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 78.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.