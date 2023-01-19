In What Direction Will Laureate Education Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) was $10.39 for the day, up 0.78% from the previous closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1867615 shares were traded. LAUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAUR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 08, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $13.50.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi sold 32,842,183 shares for $9.41 per share. The transaction valued at 309,012,100 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of LAUR for $309,012,100 on Nov 22. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.41 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM, who serves as the Director-by-Deputization of the company, sold 163,122 shares for $10.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,729,713 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laureate’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 67.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAUR has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.26.

Shares Statistics:

LAUR traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 164.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.04M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.98% stake in the company. Shares short for LAUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 3.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $0.89.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.8M to a low estimate of $292.1M. As of the current estimate, Laureate Education Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.69M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $326.7M, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $326.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $326.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.