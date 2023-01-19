Invest in Sabre Corporation (SABR) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $6.76 in the prior trading day, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) closed at $6.79, up 0.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6362304 shares were traded. SABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.63.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SABR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $7 from $11 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on July 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Randolfi Michael O bought 100,000 shares for $4.79 per share. The transaction valued at 478,750 led to the insider holds 209,170 shares of the business.

MANDEL GAIL sold 715 shares of SABR for $3,975 on Oct 31. The Director now owns 51,341 shares after completing the transaction at $5.56 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, MENKE SEAN E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $8.01 each. As a result, the insider received 160,200 and left with 1,257,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SABR has reached a high of $12.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.57M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 328.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 324.47M. Shares short for SABR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 43.96M with a Short Ratio of 37.59M, compared to 43.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.40% and a Short% of Float of 13.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $702.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $742M to a low estimate of $670.99M. As of the current estimate, Sabre Corporation’s year-ago sales were $441.09M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $723.63M, an increase of 44.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $796M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $668.92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 55.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.