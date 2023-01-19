Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Privia Health Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $25.77, down -3.41% from its previous closing price of $26.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178045 shares were traded. PRVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PRVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 539.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On December 08, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Sullivan William M sold 6,038 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 151,071 led to the insider holds 5,826,930 shares of the business.

Bartrum Thomas sold 15,000 shares of PRVA for $380,850 on Jan 12. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 91,355 shares after completing the transaction at $25.39 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Sullivan William M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,115 shares for $21.24 each. As a result, the insider received 257,323 and left with 5,832,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRVA has reached a high of $44.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PRVA traded 858.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 846.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 111.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.57M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.92% and a Short% of Float of 7.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.63B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.