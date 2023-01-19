Is this a Prime Time To acquire California Resources Corporation (CRC) stock

The price of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) closed at $45.49 in the last session, down -1.52% from day before closing price of $46.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785448 shares were traded. CRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.45.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On November 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $58.

On October 20, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $63.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2022, with a $63 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Roby William B bought 103 shares for $45.23 per share. The transaction valued at 4,659 led to the insider holds 41,892 shares of the business.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 29,302 shares of CRC for $1,291,339 on Apr 06. The 10% Owner now owns 7,498,085 shares after completing the transaction at $44.07 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $44.38 each. As a result, the insider received 8,875,000 and left with 7,527,387 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, California’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRC has reached a high of $51.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRC traded on average about 613.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 656.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 74.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.91M. Shares short for CRC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRC is 1.13, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.54%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for CRC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.4, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $4.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.11. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.86 and $5.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $521.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $589.5M to a low estimate of $464.55M. As of the current estimate, California Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $483.6M, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $540.17M, a decrease of -14.80% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $578.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $521M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.89B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.8B and the low estimate is $2.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.