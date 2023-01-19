Is Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) closed at $81.12 in the last session, up 0.25% from day before closing price of $80.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2017901 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WOLF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on December 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On October 24, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $130 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 per share. The transaction valued at 272,840 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of WOLF for $182,080 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 29,662 shares after completing the transaction at $91.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,640 and bolstered with 27,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WOLF traded on average about 2.87M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 124.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Shares short for WOLF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.98M with a Short Ratio of 14.79M, compared to 8.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.