It’s a good day to be an First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $51.36, up 0.18% from its previous closing price of $51.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1421349 shares were traded. FR stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.10.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $56 from $53 previously.

On January 13, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $64.

On October 20, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 20, 2021, with a $66 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FR has reached a high of $65.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FR traded 973.70K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 132.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.61M. Shares short for FR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.02, FR has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.36.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $138.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $133.4M. As of the current estimate, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.55M, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.1M, an increase of 14.00% over than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $144.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $535.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $530.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $476.29M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $559.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.93M and the low estimate is $431.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.