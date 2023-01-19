It’s a good day to be an Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shareholder

In the latest session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) closed at $19.89 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $20.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2184649 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.87.

For a deeper understanding of Lithium Americas Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.10 and its Current Ratio is at 52.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $40.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.25.

For the past three months, LAC has traded an average of 2.08M shares per day and 2.8M over the past ten days. A total of 134.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.87M. Insiders hold about 16.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 10.25M, compared to 8.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $0.11.