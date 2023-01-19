It’s a good day to be an New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.93, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1344995 shares were traded. NYMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NYMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NYMT has reached a high of $3.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7680, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8526.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NYMT traded 2.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 377.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 366.68M. Insiders hold about 1.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NYMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.68M with a Short Ratio of 10.82M, compared to 10.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, NYMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.15.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $28.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.53M to a low estimate of $20.7M. As of the current estimate, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.7M, an estimated decrease of -33.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.85M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of -$33.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NYMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $95.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $123.62M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.73M and the low estimate is $71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.