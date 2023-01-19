It’s an appealing income play to consider Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)

The price of Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $71.13 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $71.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1233160 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BXP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $74 from $91 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 22,472 shares for $89.96 per share. The transaction valued at 2,021,673 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

RITCHEY RAYMOND A sold 21,102 shares of BXP for $2,543,120 on Feb 23. The Senior EVP now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $120.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $133.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.89.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BXP traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 156.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 3.83M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BXP is 3.92, which was 2.94 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.95. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 6 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $771.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $788.88M to a low estimate of $740.6M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $731.06M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $779.39M, an increase of 3.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $787.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $773.24M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.89B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.46B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.