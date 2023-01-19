It’s an appealing income play to consider Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY)

After finishing at $31.55 in the prior trading day, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY) closed at $33.48, up 6.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3850289 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MBLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.

On December 01, 2022, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.New Street initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 when Desheh Eyal bought 10,000 shares for $21.00 per share. The transaction valued at 210,000 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

McCaskill Claire C. bought 41,000 shares of MBLY for $861,000 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 41,000 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Yeary Frank D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,500 shares for $21.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 577,500 and bolstered with 27,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MBLY has reached a high of $37.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 795.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.36M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.44% stake in the company.