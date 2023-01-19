It’s an appealing income play to consider Palisade Bio Inc. (PALI)

After finishing at $2.55 in the prior trading day, Palisade Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) closed at $2.58, up 1.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514750 shares were traded. PALI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PALI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when Finley John David bought 19,481 shares for $0.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,799 led to the insider holds 148,727 shares of the business.

Finley John David bought 7,350 shares of PALI for $1,176 on Aug 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 129,246 shares after completing the transaction at $0.16 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Hallam Thomas, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $0.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 57,592 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PALI has reached a high of $81.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.1054.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PALI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 183.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 949.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.23.