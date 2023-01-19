It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock

The closing price of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) was $95.46 for the day, down -0.61% from the previous closing price of $96.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 78273520 shares were traded. AMZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMZN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on January 18, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $125 from $145 previously.

On January 04, 2023, New Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.

On November 15, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $118.MoffettNathanson initiated its Outperform rating on November 15, 2022, with a $118 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when AMAZON COM INC sold 260,000 shares for $26.99 per share. The transaction valued at 7,017,400 led to the insider holds 13,918,445 shares of the business.

Reynolds Shelley sold 3,500 shares of AMZN for $329,000 on Nov 21. The Vice President now owns 119,780 shares after completing the transaction at $94.00 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Olsavsky Brian T, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 15,240 shares for $94.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,560 and left with 49,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amazon.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMZN has reached a high of $170.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.68.

Shares Statistics:

AMZN traded an average of 83.87M shares per day over the past three months and 77.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20B. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AMZN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 75.25M with a Short Ratio of 76.83M, compared to 77.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 34 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 43 analysts recommending between $3.47 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 37 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $160.63B to a low estimate of $130.4B. As of the current estimate, Amazon.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $137.41B, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.17B, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.41B.

A total of 47 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMZN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $520.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.82B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 47 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $596.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $633.93B and the low estimate is $553.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.