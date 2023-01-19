Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $3.17 in the prior trading day, Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) closed at $3.10, down -2.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2390893 shares were traded. MTTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.30 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.

On April 19, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $9.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on April 19, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when PITTMAN RAYMOND J sold 243,709 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 750,429 led to the insider holds 1,916,843 shares of the business.

Tulsi Japjit sold 54,110 shares of MTTR for $166,616 on Dec 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 351,605 shares after completing the transaction at $3.08 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Fay James Daniel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 90,124 shares for $3.08 each. As a result, the insider received 277,510 and left with 687,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTTR has reached a high of $13.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9405, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2936.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.59M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 286.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.08M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.81M with a Short Ratio of 23.57M, compared to 29.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.45% and a Short% of Float of 11.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $134.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.17M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $187.23M and the low estimate is $141.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.